Windy but warmer tomorrow, more sun this week

A Windy Advisory goes into effect in the mountains tonight.
By Kayla Smith
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It was a cold, breezy, and cloudy day today, but conditions will improve for the remainder of the week. However, tomorrow will be quite windy, with a Wind Advisory going into effect at 11pm tonight in eastern Tucker County, eastern Randolph County, and southeastern Webster County. That will expire at 5pm tomorrow, so expect windy conditions throughout the day tomorrow, under mostly sunny skies and rising temperatures. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

