$5M awarded to Harrison County Schools for mental health

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A multi-million dollar grant is on its way to Harrison County schools an it comes in the form of new school counselors.

In a collaboration between West Virginia University and Harrison County Schools, a more than $5-million federal safe schools grant has been awarded to train and recruit six new school counselors over a 5-year period.

The counselors will be focused on helping students improve their mental health.

WVU Associate Professor of Special Education Dr. Kim Floyd says the grant will fund these students’ paid internships across Harrison County schools.

“Our WVU students get the financial support they need in order to be about the business of helping kids in the schools, but then retaining those people in West Virginia -- those really qualified people and again getting diverse backgrounds so kids can get people who think and act like they do,” said Floyd.

Floyd says this financial support will allow these new counselors to dedicate more time to their students as they train.

Harrison County Superintendent Dora Stutler says there is a growing need for mental health aid among students.

Currently, there is only about one counselor per 350 students in the county.

She says this grant will make a drastic difference.

“80% of a counselor’s job is meeting with kids and providing aid to them because you just never know on any certain day what they might need; plus a counselor also provides input, they can provide professional development for the staff to meet students needs,” said Stutler.

The grant had been in the works since September.

Now that it’s been awarded, the six counselors will be designated to the schools considered the most in need among all grade levels.

