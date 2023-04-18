Authorities ID man found in water treatment plant’s waste tank

MARTINSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities say they have identified a man found in a West Virginia water treatment tank last week.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said they have positively identified the man and plans to announce his identity “pending the successful notification of the next of kin and information from the Officer of the Chief Medical Examiner.”

The body was discovered Thursday morning by staff at the Big Springs Water Treatment Plant south of Martinsburg in a waste tank.

On Friday, the BCSO asked for help identifying the man, describing him as a white male, approximately 5′9″ and 150 pounds, clean shaven with reddish-brown hair, and multiple tattoos.

The BCSO said last week “The circumstances of the death are still under investigation and awaiting results from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Deputy Dopson of the BCSO or Crime Solvers at 304-267-4999.

