Clarksburg police warn of phone scam

(wvlt)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Clarksburg Police Department is warning people of a phone scam from someone pretending to be an officer.

The department says the caller is claiming to be “Sergeant Walker” with the Clarksburg Police Department. A spoofed number also claims to be coming from the department.

However, the scammers ask callers to call a different number, 304-404-7462, and pay money to “prevent a police action” through iTunes or prepaid gift cards, the department says.

Anyone who receives a call from someone claiming to be from the CPD to pay any amount of money is asked to call the Clarksburg Police Department at 304-624-1610 before taking any other action.

