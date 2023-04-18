Clarksburg police warn of phone scam

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Clarksburg Police Department is warning people of a phone scam from someone pretending to be an officer.

The department says the caller is claiming to be “Sergeant Walker” with the Clarksburg Police Department. A spoofed number also claims to be coming from the department.

However, the scammers ask callers to call a different number, 304-404-7462, and pay money to “prevent a police action” through iTunes or prepaid gift cards, the department says.

Anyone who receives a call from someone claiming to be from the CPD to pay any amount of money is asked to call the Clarksburg Police Department at 304-624-1610 before taking any other action.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.