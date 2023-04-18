DOCS: Driver in fatal Pocahontas Co. crash had meth in his system

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MARLINTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The driver of a dump truck that overturned last week in Pocahontas County and killed two people is now facing charges.

51-year-old Tony Garretson, of Marlinton, was driving the dump truck when it overturned onto another car at the intersection of Rt. 219 and Rt. 150 outside of Marlinton on Monday, April 10 at around 6 p.m., according to a criminal complaint.

Troopers say the dump truck crushed the car, killing a father and son from Lewis County. They were later identified as 57-year-old Darin Jackson and 30-year-old Ryan Jackson.

Garretson allegedly told troopers he was unable to get the dump truck to stop and drove through a stop sign.

However, the troopers Garretson spoke with say he showed signs of impairment with the odor of alcohol, pinpoint pupils and glassy eyes, the report says.

Garretson was taken to the hospital, and authorities say his medical records showed a positive identification of amphetamines and methamphetamines in his blood shortly after the crash.

Garretson has been charged with DUI causing death.

