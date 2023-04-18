Family receives help from baseball league after house fire

By Tanner Gilmartin
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s been a difficult month for Cindy Grinder and her family.

On April 8th, a fire destroyed their home, leaving the family without most of their belongings and in need of shelter.

Cindy recalls the moment leading up to the fire.

“Leo [her son] was in his room playing and he yelled ‘Fire! ” Grinder said. “I went to his room and [the] whole wall was on fire.”

Thankfully, she was able to get the kids out safely, along with the family dog and pet rabbit. Unfortunately, they were unable to get their cat out in time.

In her heroic effort, Cindy suffered minor burns. Making matters even worse, the family didn’t have home-owner insurance at the time of the fire.

There has been some good news for the family, though.

Family friends set up a GoFundMe page for the family, which has raised over $4,000 so far.

You can find the link to donate to Grinder and her family here.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Destiny Somersall
West Virginia woman pleads guilty to trafficking teen to elderly man
Teenager dies after being pinned by vehicle
BPD asking for help identifying woman in mall shoplifting incident
BPD asking for help identifying woman in mall shoplifting incident
Personnel carrier involved in fatal Barbour County mining accident on March 22, 2023.
MHSA report provides new details on fatal Barbour County mining accident
Aaron Richards
Man charged with ‘attacking’ man outside of business, police say

Latest News

Harrison County family receives help from baseball league after house fire
Cody Mullins (Courtesy of Kristen Murphy)
Gov. Justice orders flags at half-staff to honor fallen forestry worker
Helping students dream big is exactly what two school counselors at Bridgeport High School do.
$5M awarded to Harrison County Schools for mental health
$5M awarded to Harrison County Schools for mental health