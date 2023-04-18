Family receives help from baseball league after house fire

HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s been a difficult month for Cindy Grinder and her family.

On April 8th, a fire destroyed their home, leaving the family without most of their belongings and in need of shelter.

Cindy recalls the moment leading up to the fire.

“Leo [her son] was in his room playing and he yelled ‘Fire! ” Grinder said. “I went to his room and [the] whole wall was on fire.”

Thankfully, she was able to get the kids out safely, along with the family dog and pet rabbit. Unfortunately, they were unable to get their cat out in time.

In her heroic effort, Cindy suffered minor burns. Making matters even worse, the family didn’t have home-owner insurance at the time of the fire.

There has been some good news for the family, though.

Family friends set up a GoFundMe page for the family, which has raised over $4,000 so far.

You can find the link to donate to Grinder and her family here.

