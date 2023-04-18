Firefighter discusses importance of W.Va’s burn ban

PRINCETON W.Va. (WVVA) - On Monday West Virginia Governor Jim Justice issued a proclamation that bans outdoor burning in the state. The proclamation was put in place due to dry and windy weather conditions across West Virginia.

Kenneth Nunn is a firefighter with the Princeton Fire Department. Nunn says a single ember from an outdoor fire has the potential to travel up to a mile and start a fire. He says the windy and dry conditions not only make it easier for wildfires to start but also make them much easier to spread.

“You can’t control the wind and you can’t control where the embers go so you know that can cause problems else where besides where you’re burning. If you are burning when conditions improve make sure you follow the law and contact your local fire department if you have any questions about the law,” said Nunn.

Acting West Virginia Division of Forestry Director and State Forester Tony Evans says more than 4,100 acres have burned this year alone due to fires. Since Jan. 1 there have been more than 650 fires in the state.

