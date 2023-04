BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Valerie Surrett with the Appalachian Prison Book Project joined First at 4 on Tuesday.

She talked about the Appalachian Prison Book Project is, popular books in their donated collection, and the impact the foundation has on people.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.