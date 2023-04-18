Frank Jesse “Jay” Workman Jr, 74, of Fairmont, WV fought a long hard battle with multiple forms of cancer. On April 17, 2023, God decided he had fought long enough and took him home. He was one of four children born to Frank Jesse Workman, Sr, and Birdie Simpson Wood Workman. He attended Fairmont Senior High School and began working for Monongahela Power while still in high school where he graduated in 1967. He retired from Mon Power after 30 plus years of service. Over the years, he performed many duties for the company but one of his favorite jobs was running large equipment like dozers and backhoes often in precarious locations that would make many say no way! In his younger days, he also worked evenings and weekends driving wrecker for Herb Hawkins and then later for Ralph Haymond at Haymond’s Wrecker Service. He loved to go camping and owned multiple campers and motor homes over the years. He and Annie attended many NASCAR races and tailgated at WVU football games in their motorhomes with friends. He was an auxiliary member in the Fairmont VFW. They were also very active in the Fraternal Order of Eagles in both West Virginia and Florida, where they spent many winters as snowbirds. He loved family traditions, all of which always seemed to revolve around food! He was always asking what the next meal was going to be before the current one was even finished! The family has often joked that his hobby was eating! One of his favorite places to be, was with his buddies in “the Breakfast Club” at Mom’s restaurant for breakfast every morning where they would sit for a couple hours swapping stories and shooting the bull! He is survived by his sister, Carol Workman Grimes (Michael) of Fairmont, Daughters, Debbie (John) Cooper of Boothsville and Donna Hess (Homer) of Fairmont. Sons, Eddie Workman of Fairmont, and Edward Roche (Karen) of Florida. Granddaughters, Regina Robinson Heston of Fairmont, Abby Cooper of Cheat Lake, Raelene Kosey, and Laura McKinney. Grandsons, John “JJ” Cooper Jr of Boothsville, Joseph (Holly) Hess, Michael Hess, Homer (Jenny) Hess of Fairmont and Edward Roche IV. The mother of his children Nancy (Lake) Workman Valentine of Fairmont. As well as several great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, older brother Taylor “Bum” Workman and younger sister, Cathy Workman as well as his companion of 44 years, Ann “Annie” Mundy, and daughter Cindy (Tom) Conrad as well as his best buddy Russell Davis. The family would like to thank his oncologist, Dr Osman and our nurse navigator, Amber, for providing compassion along with his care. They are the best! We were always kept informed and having a link to a nurse navigator made the rough times we experienced more bearable. We’d also like to thank the staff at Guardian South Side 200 hall. The decision to move him to a nursing home was a difficult one but the staff treated him (and us) like family. We recognize it takes special people to provide the care patients need. We’d like to say a special thank you to CNA, Jenny. You are an angel on earth! Dad’s short stay was made so much easier by having the best roommate! Anthony “Junior” Basile, we couldn’t have hand picked a better one ourselves! We will not forget you! You’re an honorary family member now! Family and Friends may call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant Street, Fairmont on Thursday from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and on Friday, April 21, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home, with Pastor Kay Lake officiating. Cremation will follow the services. Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.

