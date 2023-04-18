Gov. Justice orders flags at half-staff to honor fallen forestry worker

Cody Mullins (Courtesy of Kristen Murphy)
Cody Mullins (Courtesy of Kristen Murphy)(WVVA)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Governor Jim Justice has issued a proclamation ordering all United States and West Virginia flags at the Capitol Complex and all state-owned facilities in Fayette County be displayed at half-staff to honor a fallen forester on Wednesday.

28-year-old Cody J. Mullens was killed last Thursday while fighting a brush fire near Montgomery in Fayette County.

W.Va. Division of Forestry worker dies fighting brush fire

The proclamation reads in part: “All West Virginians mourn the tragic loss of this brave son who gave his life to protect and save people in emergency situations, and sympathy on their behalf is extended to his loved ones, his many friends, members of the West Virginia Division of Forestry family with whom he served faithfully and honorably, and to all those who knew and loved him.”

39-year-old David Bass has been charged with four counts of felony wildland arson and one count of felony murder.

Man arrested for setting brush fire that Forestry worker died in

Several of Mullens’ friends and family said his kindness radiated from him and that he put those he cared for above all else.

Family, friends of W.Va Division of Forestry worker react to his death

