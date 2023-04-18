Herbert “Fred” Clark, 87, of Diana went home to be with the Lord and his loving wife, Rose Lee (Brooks) Clark, who preceded him in death. He passed away on Friday, April 14, 2023 at Webster Memorial Hospital. Born January 31, 1936, in Hacker Valley, he was the son of the late Charles and Maude (Bender) Clark. In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by his son, Freddie Clark; grandson, Owen Clark; brothers: Bob, Keith, and Jim Clark; sisters: Fonda Wilkins, Kathleen Pritt, Mabel Everly, Eleanor Kremmel, and Anna Jean (Brooks) Williams. Fred was a logger by trade. He was a faithful Seventh Day Adventist member. He enjoyed porch sitting, fishing, and gardening. He also enjoyed watching westerns on TV, particularly Gunsmoke. Left to cherish his memory are his daughters: Nancy (Albert) Brignac, and Dalila (Andy) Miller; daughter-in-law, Amanda Clark; grandchildren: Candace Downer (Tom Calicchio), Caelleigh (Elmer) De Guitirrez, Parker and Renee Clark, and Lucy and Charlie Miller; great-grandchildren: Gael and Leila Guitirrez; brother, George (Shirley) Clark; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing. Services to celebrate Fred’s life will be held 1PM, Thursday, April 20, 2023 at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs with Pastor Phillip Channell officiating. Burial will follow at Brooks Cemetery, Jumbo. Friends may join the family for visitation from Noon-1pm, prior to the service, also at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doddreedfh.com Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs is honored to be serving the Clark family.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.