High school student dies in Ritchie County crash

A head-on collision causes one fatality of a St. Marys H.S. senior and three others to be injured.
By WDTV News Staff, Mitchell Blahut and Laura Bowen
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RITCHIE COUNTY, W.Va (WTAP/WDTV) - A high school student died in a Ritchie County crash Sunday evening.

The Ritchie County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened on Route 16 Sunday evening. One car was traveling northbound when it hit another car that was going southbound head-on.

Natalea Mumaw, a senior at St. Marys High School in Pleasants County and the baton twirler with the high school’s marching band, died in the crash.

All three of the other people involved in the crash were hurt and taken to a hospital for treatment. Their conditions are unknown.

Pleasants County Schools and St. Marys High School has released the following statement about Mumaw’s death:

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of a St. Marys High School senior student,” says Pleasants Co. Schools Superintendent Michael Wells. “Our crisis team has been mobilized and the counseling staff is available for students and staff. We continue to keep her family and friends in our thoughts and prayers.”

The Ritchie County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.

According to a City of Saint Mary’s Facebook post, a candlelight vigil for Mumaw will be held at 9 p.m. on Tuesday at St. Marys Marina, located at 617 Riverside Dr.

