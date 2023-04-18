Local high school will hold candlelit vigil for high schooler who died in a car wreck

A candlelit vigil will be held this Tuesday.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 11:08 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
SAINT MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) - Saint Mary’s High School is organizing a candlelit vigil for former senior Natalea Mumaw. The teenager died in a car crash over the weekend. She was a baton twirler with the high school’s marching band.

According to a City of Saint Mary’s Facebook post, the vigil will start at 9pm at the Saint Mary’s Marina this Tuesday.

Since news of Mumaw’s death spread, there’s been an outpouring of love and grief on Facebook.

