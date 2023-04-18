Local man charged with attempted murder after police stand-off

State police say the man barricaded himself inside a residence and was shooting at his mother
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 9:18 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SHOCK, W.Va (WDTV) - A Gilmer County man has been charged after shooting at his mother.

According to the West Virginia State Police report, officers responded to a “shots fired” call in Shock, WV on April 16th.

They say the Gilmer County 911 center told officers that Benjamin Wood, 45, had barricaded himself inside a home and was shooting at his mother.

The police report says after a negotiation with Wood, he surrendered without incident.

However, it was discovered Wood had fired approximately three shots inside the residence.

Wood has been charged with Attempted Murder and is currently being held at Central Regional Jail.

No one was injured during this incident.  But, authorities told us in a release the status of this investigation remains active and ongoing.

