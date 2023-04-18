Looking into West Virginia’s burn ban - Local fire chief explains how weather impacts fire

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Governor Justice issued a proclamation temporarily banning all outdoor burning throughout West Virginia. He cited dry and windy weather conditions.

WTAP stopped by the Vienna Volunteer Fire Department to get a better understanding of the impact and consequences of weather on fires.

When it comes to how bad a fire is going to get, weather plays a role.

Chief Scholl said, “Winds feed the fire and it’s just like putting a fan to a fire with a blowtorch. Winds start blowing - it just carries the fire on. Embers can even fly a long distance off and start a fire from another area.”

Dryness is another factor.

“Wet wood won’t burn. And if everything’s dry it’s just extra fuel for it,” Scholl said.

The National Weather Service in Charleston has marked areas in the Mid-Ohio Valley for increased fire danger multiple times this week.

When you see that warning, even if there isn’t a ban in place, Scholl has some advice.

“Do not burn…period,” he said.

Beyond the safety risks it poses, Scholl pointed out that, if you burn and things go wrong, you could face penalties.

“You are liable for any damage that you cause. You can be fined for it. You can be jailed for it,” he said.

There are a list of exceptions to this ban, which you can find in Governor Justice’s proclamation here.

Scholl warns that, even for those exceptions, you need to reach out to the Division of Forestry for a permit. He clarified that using a gas grill is the only exception for which you don’t need to reach out for a permit.

