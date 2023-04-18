Miners evacuated from coal mine

Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 3:07 PM EDT
MOUNT STORM, W.Va (WDTV) - A group of miners are recovering after being evacuated from a coal mine.

It happened Monday afternoon at the Alliance Mettiki Mine near Mount Storm in Grant County.

Officials say three miners were treated after becoming ill on the job.

Their conditions have not been released at this time.

The mine was evacuated while officials investigated the conditions of the mine.

