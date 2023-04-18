Mon County Schools will end school year earlier than expected

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Monongalia County Schools has announced it will be ending the school year earlier than expected.

According to Monongalia County Schools Superintendent Dr. Eddie Campbell, the last day of school for all students will now be on Wednesday, May 31 for all students.

Changing when the last day of school will be was caused by the mild winter experienced this year, Dr. Campbell said.

The last day of school was originally scheduled for Friday, June 2.

Although the school year is ending earlier than expected, the school district will still meet all instructional day requirements.

Dr. Campbell also said there will be summer programs offered by the district in June and July.

Additionally, Dr. Campbell said the first day of school for the 2023-2024 school year for all K-12 students will be on August 22. Pre-K students will start on August 23.

Below is the full message from Dr. Campbell:

Dear Monongalia County Schools’ Families, As the academic year comes to a close, I would like to express my sincere appreciation for your support and dedication to our school community. This has been a highly productive year, and your commitment to Monongalia County Schools has been instrumental in our success. Due to the mild winter that we experienced this year, the school year will end earlier than predicted while meeting our instructional day requirements. The last day of school will now be on Wednesday, May 31st for all students. Heading into the summer months, I am excited about the learning opportunities that lie ahead and the many wonderful things that our students will accomplish. We encourage all families to participate in our summer programs, with over 220 Summer Avalanche course offerings in the county! During Summer Sizzler, the Cool Bus drivers will bring books and snacks to your area from June 12th -15th. Soon after, Summer Avalanche will be in session from July 5th -27th. Offerings are still available at your school. Engaging in summer programs is a great way for students to stay connected and continue learning during the summer months. Our administrators will be working hard over the summer to prepare for the 2023-24 school year. We look forward to hosting another great Summer Avalanche in July and welcoming all K-12 students back to school on August 22, 2023. Our Pre-K students will start on August 23. Thank you again for your support and dedication to our school community. We hope that each of our families have a wonderful summer and enjoy being life-long learners.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.