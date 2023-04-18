More women to sue W.Va. State Police for hidden camera system

Another pre-suit notice has been filed on behalf of five more women who say they were at the WVSP Training Academy when a hidden camera was allegedly in place.
By Kristen Bentley
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Another pre-suit notice has been filed on behalf of five more women who say they were at the West Virginia State Police Training Academy when a hidden camera was allegedly in place.

It is an update to a WSAZ Investigation into allegations of wrongdoing by members of the West Virginia State Police.

The allegations were made in two anonymous letters sent to state officials.

One of those letters includes claims of a hidden camera system installed in the West Virginia State Police Academy’s women’s locker room in Institute.

We have been reporting about a number of notices sent to the state on behalf of women intending to file suit over the camera system.

The latest notice was received April 13 by the West Virginia Attorney General’s Office.

For previous coverage:

4 lawsuits filed against W.Va. State Police regarding hidden camera system

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Destiny Somersall
West Virginia woman pleads guilty to trafficking teen to elderly man
Gov. Justice issues proclamation banning outdoor burning
Monongalia County Schools
Mon County Schools will end school year earlier than expected
Authorities ID man found in water treatment plant’s waste tank
Benjamin Wood
Man charged with attempted murder after police stand-off

Latest News

Mon. Co BOE
Monongalia County Schools sees uptick in Safe Schools cases
Kayla Smith's Tuesday Evening Forecast | April 18, 2023
Kayla Smith's Tuesday Evening Forecast | April 18, 2023
Harrison County family receives help from baseball league after house fire
It’s been a difficult month for Cindy Grinder and her family.
Family receives help from baseball league after house fire