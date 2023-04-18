Persistent dry weather keeps fire danger risk high

Temperatures will be in the 80s by the end of the week.
By Kayla Smith
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It may feel nice outside, but that doesn’t mean all is well-- with afternoon humidity levels generally staying below 30% this week, there is a strong risk for wildfires, prompting Governor Justice to place a ban on outdoor burning until further notice. This may come to an end when we see our next chances of precipitation this Saturday. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

