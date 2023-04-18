Pinwheels setup across area to keep people aware of child abuse

With April being Child Abuse Awareness Month, child advocacy centers are looking to help spread awareness on the issue of child abuse.
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Child advocacy centers are looking to keep people aware about child abuse during the month of April.

Child advocacy centers — such as North Star — are making people aware through having blue and silver pinwheels planted outside many of the city buildings in Parkersburg. Officials with North Star say that the pinwheels represent the importance of a safe and happy childhood.

During this month, North Star wants people to be more aware and knowledgeable about this issue in the area. As North Star’s assistant director, Julie Nutter says that the child advocacy center has continued to see more cases of child abuse each year with 2022 featuring the highest they’ve seen at 618.

Nutter says that the C.A.C. expects another increase this year as well.

“There are reasons we want to bring awareness. We want people in the community and the public to know the signs if they see anything that looks suspicious to absolutely by all means to report it. That’s one way we can prevent child abuse. Also, bringing awareness that this is definitely a problem in our area,” says Nutter.

There will be a Children’s Flag Day ceremony being held at the government square in downtown Parkersburg on April 28th starting at noon.

This event will be open to the public and will feature speakers and members of child protective services, law enforcement and forensic interviewers.

