Rising temperatures and sunshine after today!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will be warmer and sunnier than yesterday, but we’ll also see strong wind gusts in a few areas this morning and afternoon. Then after today, warmer, sunnier conditions are expected later this week. Find out more in the video above!

A low-pressure system is pushing north of the Great Lakes and West Virginia today, taking any leftover clouds and moisture with it. As a result, this afternoon will be clear and sunny. We’ll also see sustained winds of 10-15 mph across our region, with wind gust up to 30 mph in the lowlands and above 40 mph in the mountains at times during the morning and early afternoon hours. Not only could they blow around any unsecured outdoor items and cause isolated power outages, but because the relative humidity will be low, there is an increased risk of fire danger. So make sure to follow your local fire bans and keep an eye on any open flames that are outdoors. Other than that, with highs in the low-60s, today will be a great day for going outside. Overnight, the winds will settle down and become light, and skies will be clear. Temperatures will drop into the low-30s. Overall, tonight will be chilly. Then tomorrow afternoon, skies will be mostly clear, with a few upper-level clouds pushing through our region. Winds will come from the west at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the mid-70s, above average for April. Since tomorrow will be dry, it will be a good idea to keep an eye on any open flames that are lit outside. Otherwise, tomorrow afternoon will be nice.

The warm weather will last into Thursday and Friday. Then Friday night into Saturday, a low-pressure system and cold front will lift into West Virginia, bringing widespread showers into our region. Most of the rain leaves Saturday night, and thereafter, scattered showers and overcast skies will push through on Sunday and next Monday. All the while, temperatures will drop into the 50s towards the latter half of the weekend. Next week, they’re back in the 50s and 60s. In short, today will be windy but sunny, tomorrow and Thursday will be warm and sunny, and rain will push in this weekend.

You can learn more about the forecast coming up on Midday and other newscasts. And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Today: Cloudy morning, then sunny skies in the afternoon. Westerly winds of 10-20 mph, with wind gusts up to 30 mph possible. High: 61.

Tonight: Clear skies. Westerly winds of 10-15 mph. Low: 34.

Wednesday: Sunny skies. Southwest winds of 5-10 mph. High: 74.

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies. Southwest winds of 10-15 mph. High: 86.

