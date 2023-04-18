Robert “Bob” Clarence Bleigh, 65, of Weston, slipped gently into the arms of the Lord on Tuesday, April 18, 2023. He passed surrounded by his loving family, while under the compassionate care of West Virginia Hospice. Bob was born in Weston on January 13, 1958, a son of the late Cecil Bleigh and Myrtle McCartney. In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by three siblings: Sandra Jeffries, Clara “Jean” O’Dell, and infant brother, Kyle Wayne Bleigh; and three brothers-in-law: Bob Hefner, Bernard Messenger, and Clarence O’Dell. On July 7, 1981, Bob married the love of his life, Michelle “Shelly” Smith and together they shared fourty-one wonderful years. She will miss him dearly. Forever cherishing their memories of Bob are his wife, Shelly Bleigh of Weston; two children: Justin Bleigh of Weston and Leslie Eagle and husband, Dale, of Worthington, WV; two grandchildren: Ryleigh Bleigh and Tara Halterman; five siblings: Louise Lowther and husband, Glen, of Ireland, Shirley Messenger of Buckhannon, David Bleigh and wife, Mae, of Ireland, Darrell Bleigh and wife, Connie, of Ireland, and Brenda Moore and husband, Jessie, of Weston; one brother-in-law, Larry Jeffries of Glenville; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Bob spent twenty-eight years as a Handle Setter at the Louie Glass Factory. His hardworking nature led him to a maintenance position at KFC in Weston, and later becoming a groundskeeper at Stonewall Resort before retirement. Bob was a member as well as a Deacon at Murphy’s Creek Baptist Church. He was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping. Bob loved yard sales and playing cards whenever he had the chance. Most of all, Bob cherished time spent with family. He will be deeply missed by all who loved and cared for him. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent directly to Pat Boyle Funeral Home, PO Box 569, Jane Lew, WV, 26378, to aid with final expenses. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 11-2 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, 2023. Funeral Services will begin at 2 p.m. in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Wease Day officiating. Interment will follow at McCutcheon Chapel Cemetery in Ireland. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Robert “Bob” Clarence Bleigh. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

