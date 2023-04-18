School bus involved in multi-car crash

MOUNT CLARE, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews responded to a crash involving a school bus Tuesday afternoon in Harrison County.

Crews were dispatched to the crash on Buckhannon Pike in Mount Clare around 3:30 p.m., according to the Harrison County 911 Center.

Officials said the crash involved a school bus and two cars.

No injuries have been reported in the crash at this time, according to officials.

Responding agencies include West Virginia State Police from Bridgeport and Anmoore, Nutter Fort, and Stonewood fire departments.

Further information has not been released.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.