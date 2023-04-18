Westover City Council votes to raise sewer rates

WESTOVER, W.Va (WDTV) - Westover City Council unanimously passed the third reading of an ordinance that raised sewage rates in the city.

The minimum monthly charge for up to 2,000 gallons used will be $17.18.

Before the council meeting, a public hearing was held, and residents could share their thoughts on the increase.

Resident Marie Pavlik said that she felt there were other ways to bring in money other than a utility rate increase.

“I’m against taxing the residents. When the city council could do, I think more efforts to bring in businesses that would bring in more taxes,” Pavlik added.

Another resident Steve Solomon asked for clarification on the increase.

He told the council that he wanted to know the amount of revenue the city would make from the increase.

Solomon added that he wished there had been more information shared with the public.

“Doing what’s necessary to get by the ordinances or by the code doesn’t really tell the public very much about what is going on,” he explained.

City Attorney Tim Stranko fielded the questions asked by Solomon, including the answer to his revenue question.

Stranko said the estimated revenue that the city would have following the increase would be $963,448.

He explained to Solomon that according to the legislature, the city didn’t have a choice in making this increase.

“It says that we have to have one-eighth the actual annual operation of maintenance expense as a reserved account until we qualify with this law. We won’t get the loan for the repair of Holland Ave. and the pump station,” he explained.

These projects need to be completed to fix water problems within the city.

Stranko said this was just the first rate increase.

He explained there would be another one coming later on, specifically for the funding of the Holland Ave. and pump station projects.

