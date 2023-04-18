WIC aims to continue offering free lead testing in Clarksburg

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 1:43 PM EDT
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Harrison County Women, Infants and Children, or WIC, is taking extra steps to offer free lead testing at homes in Clarksburg.

Harrison County WIC is part of a lead testing program that offers free lead testing for WIC clients that is set to expire on June 30.

Officials say WIC is trying to renew the grant for an additional year to continue offering free lead testing.

WIC encourages participants coming in for an appointment to get a blood test for lead.

“With WIC, people are coming in and we have them face-to-face, so maybe we would have a better chance of getting a lead test completed and letting them know their results,” said Camilla Haught, dietitian and program manager at Monongalia County Health Department (MCHD) WIC, which oversees WIC offices in six counties, including Harrison.

Staff on site also provide education on lead exposure.

“We provide education as well, such as about sources of lead like lead paint and other things they might not be aware of in their home, and education on foods that can help decrease the absorption of lead,” Haught said.

