Willard “Bud” Flanagan, 85, of Clarksburg, passed away Tuesday morning, April 18, 2023, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Bridgeport on June 20, 1937, a son of the late Charles William “Pat” and Ruth (Snyder) Flanagan. He is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Kay Knotts. Also surviving are his children, Lee Ann Flanagan, White House, TN; Michael W. “Mike” Flanagan and his wife Kendra, Watertown, IN; Patrick “Pat” Flanagan and his wife Dorothy of Marion, OH; and Monica Ruth Flanagan Palmer and her husband Daren of White House, TN; three grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. His sister, Saundra Norman and her husband Bernard of Mt. Clare; his in-laws, Rick and Robin Harris of Buckhannon; Deshilla and Robert Rohrbough of Clarksburg; Barbara Lal of Buckhannon; and Alan and Christine Harris of Morgantown; and several nieces and nephews complete his family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant son, Sean Colin Flanagan; his brother, Rodney (Mike) Flanagan; and his sister, Sandra Faye Flanagan; and a nephew, Kevin Rux. Bud graduated high school and he enlisted in the US Air Force in July 1955, and was honorably discharged in February 1959, where he served in the Air Police. He had worked as a coal miner and also served as a Pastor. He had also been an insurance agent for Shenandoah Life and Mutual of Omaha. His favorite hobby was being a ham radio operator and member of Central WV Wireless Association. Condolences to the Flanagan Family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.com Friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, on Wednesday from 5 – 8 p.m., where services will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 20, 2023, with Pastor Charles Madaus presiding. Interment will follow in West Virginia National Cemetery where Military Funeral Honors will be accorded by the Harrison County Honor Guard. Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport

