WVU Cancer Institute to hold lung cancer screening event in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The WVU Cancer Institute will be holding a lung cancer screening event next month in Morgantown.

The event is scheduled for May 15-17, and appointments must be scheduled in advance by May 1.

Appointments can be made online or by calling 304-598-6516.

After registering, patients can be scheduled for an in-person, video, or telephone visit, which will include a comprehensive history and exam by a nurse practitioner as well as smoking cessation counseling.

In-person visits will take place at the WVU Medicine outpatient center at University Town Centre.

Eligible high-risk patients will be referred for a low-dose CT scan to detect lung cancer at its earliest stage.

To be eligible for lung cancer screening, patients must meet all of the following criteria:

Between the ages of 50-80

Have a >20pack/year smoking history

A current smoker or have quit smoking in the past 15 years

Have not received a chest CT scan in the last 12 months

Have no symptoms of lung cancer

The WVU Cancer Institute offers lung cancer screening to detect cancer at its earliest stages before symptoms develop.

