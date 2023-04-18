WVU Cancer Institute to hold lung cancer screening event in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The WVU Cancer Institute will be holding a lung cancer screening event next month in Morgantown.
The event is scheduled for May 15-17, and appointments must be scheduled in advance by May 1.
Appointments can be made online or by calling 304-598-6516.
After registering, patients can be scheduled for an in-person, video, or telephone visit, which will include a comprehensive history and exam by a nurse practitioner as well as smoking cessation counseling.
In-person visits will take place at the WVU Medicine outpatient center at University Town Centre.
Eligible high-risk patients will be referred for a low-dose CT scan to detect lung cancer at its earliest stage.
To be eligible for lung cancer screening, patients must meet all of the following criteria:
- Between the ages of 50-80
- Have a >20pack/year smoking history
- A current smoker or have quit smoking in the past 15 years
- Have not received a chest CT scan in the last 12 months
- Have no symptoms of lung cancer
The WVU Cancer Institute offers lung cancer screening to detect cancer at its earliest stages before symptoms develop.
