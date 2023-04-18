Wyoming County man sentenced to prison for DUI resulting in death

PINEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Wyoming County man was sentenced to serve prison time on Tuesday after pleading guilty to Driving Under the Influence Causing Death and Driving Revoked for DUI.

Steven Blankenship of Oceana was sentenced on April 18, 2023 to three to 15 years in prison on the charges.

According to Prosecuting Attorney Greg Bishop, Blankenship was traveling on Route 54 on May 7, 2021, when he failed to negotiate a curve and crossed the center line upon which he struck a vehicle head on. The crash resulted in the death of a female passenger in Blankenship’s vehicle. Another man in the car was also injured, according to Bishop.

“Blankenship failed a subsequent field sobriety test and later tested positive for THC, opiates, and amphetamine. Blankenship’s driver’s license was revoked for a previous DUI,” said Bishop.

Bishop went on “these tragedies are entirely preventable by simply choosing not to drive impaired. It is inexcusable to risk the lives of those around you by choosing to engage in such selfish behavior. Law enforcement is on the lookout for impaired drivers and my office will prosecute those who fail to act responsibly.”

Derek Laxton, Wyoming County Assistant Prosecutor, served as lead prosecutor in the case.

Captain Blankenship and Lieutenant Johnson with the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department investigated the crime.

Bishop wished to thank the hard and thorough work of Derek Laxton and the entire prosecutor staff along with the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department. “The good citizens of Wyoming County are fortunate to have police officers throughout the county who are proactive in enforcing our DUI laws,” said Bishop.

“Our sincere hope is that through proactive policing, just prosecution and stiff sentencing we might deter would be impaired drivers and put an end to such senseless tragedies.”

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.