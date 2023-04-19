Bridgeport facility enters maintenance agreement with airline

Piedmont’s Embraer E145 aircraft
Piedmont’s Embraer E145 aircraft(MHIRJ)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Bridgeport facility has entered a multi-year maintenance agreement with an airline company.

MHI RJ Aviation Group, or MHIRJ, is a regional maintenance, repair and overhaul service provider for aircraft. It has signed a three-year Aircraft Heavy Maintenance Service Agreement with Piedmont Airlines.

Under the agreement, maintenance work will be completed on Piedmont’s fleet of Embraer E145 aircraft at the facility in Bridgeport at North Central West Virginia Airport, according to a press release.

The first Piedmont aircraft is scheduled to enter the facility in early May.

“We’re excited about this new agreement which allows us to provide exceptional service to Piedmont while expanding our operations to other aircraft platforms,” said Don Nolan, Director of Service Sales, MHIRJ. “This contract represents another step toward our goal of offering world-class maintenance services to more aircraft types around the globe while furthering our support of American Airlines and their regional fleet.”

Piedmont is a subsidiary of American Airlines that operates more than 300 daily departures to 70 destinations.

