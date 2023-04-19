Burning ban in effect for the entire state

There have been hundreds of fires across the state this year
By Tanner Gilmartin
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - On Monday, Governor Justice issued a ban on all burning throughout the state of West Virginia, and it is in effect until further notice.

An ongoing drought with dry and windy weather conditions makes the perfect environment for a brush fire to occur. Bridgeport Fire Chief Phil Hart says that the fires are dangerous for both residents and firefighters.

“You don’t know what terrain the fire will be in, that’s very hazardous to firefighters and can lead to significant injuries,” he said. “It can also get close to your residence or buildings. Just recently we had a fire in our area that burned about 13 acres.”

There have been hundreds of fires across the state this year. Fire departments have also seen an increase in calls to brush fires throughout Harrison County as well.

Just last week, a service member in Fayette County died while responding to a brush fire along Armstrong Creek.

Chief Hart wants community members to make sure they are following the ban to prevent any more casualties.

“You don’t want to burn. if you are burning during the no-ban period, the fire departments are notified, we come out, you put the fire out or we distinguish it for you,” he said. “Law enforcement will also be notified and they will follow up with what they have to do on the judicial side.”

