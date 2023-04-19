California man charged in Emily Drive store robbery

Tushaun Glenn
Tushaun Glenn(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities have charged a man who robbed an Emily Drive business earlier this month.

45-year-old Tushaun Glenn, of Sacramento, California, went inside Verizon Wireless on Emily Drive on April 5 and spoke with an employee, according to a criminal complaint.

While the employee was in the back room, officers say Glenn took 10 cell phones valued at $1,600 and ran out of the store.

The employee followed Glenn outside, and Glenn allegedly punched the employee in the face before getting in a car and fleeing the area.

Authorities say a woman was driving the car Glenn fled the area in. She is still being sought by police.

Glenn was arrested in New York earlier this month, and charges were brought against him in West Virginia on Tuesday.

Glenn is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

