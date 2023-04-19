Crash involving train sends 2 to the hospital, including child

UPDATE 4/19/23 @ 8:05 p.m.

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two people were life-flighted Wednesday evening from the scene of a crash between a train and a passenger vehicle on state Route 2 in the Gallipolis Ferry area, Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller said.

The sheriff said the victims are an adult and a child, both of whom are female.

The crash was reported around 6:20 p.m., closing state Route 2 in both directions.

As of around 8 p.m., the road was back open, the sheriff said.

Mason County Sheriff’s Lt. Victor Arian said the passenger vehicle was crossing the tracks when the train hit it on the driver’s side. It dragged the vehicle more than 800 feet along the tracks.

Arian said the vehicle caught fire, and the CSX train engineer put that fire out.

First responders included the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, Point Pleasant police and fire departments, and two medical helicopters.

