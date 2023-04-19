Dry weather persists before rain shower relief this weekend
Governor Justice’s outdoor burn ban remains in effect until further notice.
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Temperatures will be on the rise for the next few days, as will winds, which does not help our risk of fire start and spread. Relief doesn’t come until Saturday, with a cold front bringing rain showers that could be heavy at times. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.
