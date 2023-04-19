Excellence in Education: Suncrest Middle School competes in National Science Bowl

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - “It’s amazing to know that I have four guys who will stick beside me in high school,” Amari knights eighth grader.

Four friends are on the way to compete nationally in dc for the annual science bowl.

According to Science teacher Chris Maloney the last 12 years have been leading to this event.

“I had gotten interested in science bowl when my son was in high school, and Morgantown High had a team and he was on the team, and he went to nationals and it was such a neat experience for the kids and such a higher level of learning,” Chris Maloney Science teacher.

The science bowl consist of 5 categories and the middle school has won first place regionally every year for more than a decade, but this is their first time competing in person at nationals.

“It’s kind of nerve racking because it’s the first time we are going to race against the other team to get answers and there’s less time in person so that’ll be an extra challenge but I’m really excited to go to dc and compete these guys are my best friends so it will be fun,” Amari knights eighth grader.

Many of the students on the team were introduced to the science bowl as kids because their older siblings were on the team.

“My sister I have an older sister and she went to nationals with Kaden’s brother, so I got to go with my sister, and I saw all these teams competing and I wanted to feel that same thing when I’m in the competition,” Pranav Sure eighth grader.

The boys say they love getting to compete, and even owe their friendship to science bowl.

“Honestly it’s been really fun I like the tension when we compete it motivates me to try harder,” Caden Yao eighth grader.

“Science bowl has been a great experience and it’s really bought us closer together because I’ve been able to be friends with them mainly due to science bowl,” Ryan Karim eighth grader.

The science bowl will be held in Washington D.C on April 27th until May 1st.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.