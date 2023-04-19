Former Bridgeport police chief files to run for city council

This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A former Bridgeport police chief is one of five people who have filed to run for Bridgeport City Council.

65-year-old John Walker is the former Bridgeport police chief. He has served more than 40 years in law enforcement, including a decade with Bridgeport before being fired in March 2022.

He joins Barry Balon, Clayton Rice, Brian Kemmerer, and incumbent Don Burton in running for two open seats on the city council.

“I’ve always wanted to come back and serve on Council or even in the mayor’s position when I was out of law enforcement and I think I bring a lot to the table,” said Walker. “I know the finance part from creating and managing annual department budgets. I also have dealt with, and have knowledge of, the inner workings of government at the municipal level after serving in interim roles as city manager in Bridgeport and Clarksburg.”

Walker said he would remain a proponent of public safety and work to ensure areas involving first responders was working efficiently. He said that ensures public safety, which he would keep as a priority.

He said he would like to make an impact in a few key areas if elected.

“I’m going to listen to the community because I know some people do not feel they have a voice, and I’ll give them that voice,” said Walker. “… I also think we can do more with respect to our veterans and how they are recognized. We all can do better in terms of respect in an overall fashion as well.”

Early voting runs from Wednesday, May 31 to Saturday, June 10, excluding Sundays. It will be held at the Bridgeport Municipal Complex from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. daily.

The election will be on June 13.

