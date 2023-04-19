Glenville State students, faculty plant 500 trees

Glenville State University Natural Resource Management student Della Moreland places a sapling...
Glenville State University Natural Resource Management student Della Moreland places a sapling in the ground as another student uses a tree-planting bar to create an opening in the soil.(GSU Photo / Seth Stover)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Students, faculty and staff in Glenville State University’s Department of Land Resources recently planted 500 trees.

The trees were planted on and around the Sycamore Run property known as the College Forest on Wednesday, April 5.

The space is utilized by students studying Natural Resource Management at Glenville State.

The planting event was made possible by the West Virginia State University Research and Development Corporation and their partnership with Diversified Energy to help the gas and oil production company plant back trees that they removed for pipeline construction.

“Diversified Energy approached WVSU Research and Development Corporation last year seeking a partner to help them plant back trees they had removed to extend a pipeline in Wyoming County. They were originally looking to plant 5,000 trees and WVSU proposed planting 10,000,” said Elizabeth Moss, a Natural Resources Extension Educator with the West Virginia State University Extension Service Agriculture and Natural Resources Division. “When it is all said and done, WVSU and partners will have planted 10,263 trees in the state of West Virginia. Over 7,000 of these trees are being planted by FFA chapters across the state, lending to an educational component with this project and engaging students in forestry practices.”

The trees were protected with tubes to prevent deer browsing during the first few years of growth. The invasive species, such as Autumn Olive and Stilt grass, will be controlled on the site to allow the trees to grow into a young forest.

