Gov. Justice awards Webster County $1M grant for renovations, dam

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Governor Jim Justice announced on Wednesday more than $12.7 million in Community Development Block Grant Mitigation Funds.

The funds are dedicated to infrastructure renovation, dam restoration, stream restoration, and wastewater treatment projects.

Webster County will be receiving $1 million of a $12.7 million grant to renovate infrastructure and a dam at Camp Caesar.

In times of emergency, Gov. Justice says the camp is designated as an emergency shelter for a nearby nursing home, a space for the National Guard and the more than 8,000 residents of Webster County.

Renovations on the camp include upgrading the dam, modifying the main and emergency spillways to bring it into compliance, improving streamflow and reinforcing stream banks.

“My administration is dedicated to improving the quality of life for all West Virginians,” Gov. Justice said. “I am thrilled we can provide funding for communities to help them become more resilient and to mitigate risks and reduce future losses.”

The following are the other projects grant money will be going toward:

Fayette County - City of Mount Hope Dunloup Creek Stream Restoration - $1,052,162 The project will protect and stabilize the Dunloup Creek stream banks, improve stream habitat, and reduce flood impacts in Mount Hope in Fayette County. The area has experienced extensive flooding on multiple occasions, prompting the Natural Resources Conservation Service to conduct a buyout of property owners within the floodplain.

Nicholas County - City of Richwood Wastewater Treatment Plant Flood Hazard Mitigation - $10,000,000 The project will relocate the existing wastewater treatment plant to an area outside the floodway, protecting infrastructure and ensuring service for any future flooding or high-water event.

Summers County - City of Hinton Hinton Wastewater Treatment Plant Bridge Replacement - $660,000 The project will replace a makeshift wooden bridge representing the only vehicle access to the city’s wastewater treatment plant. The bridge sits atop culverts which will be removed, and the wooden bridge replaced with a concrete bridge. The project will provide more flood-resilient access to the treatment plant in case of flooding or high water events and improve water flow by removing existing culverts.



