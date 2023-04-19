Man arrested after shots-fired incident at car dealership

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man faces charges for allegedly firing a gun after arriving at a Kanawha County car dealership in a stolen vehicle, West Virginia State Police say.

Troopers say the “shots fired” incident was reported around 2 p.m. Monday in the Cabin Creek area.

David Lane, 40, of Brenton, West Virginia, is charged with wanton endangerment, prohibited person in possession of a firearm, destruction of property, and receiving/transferring stolen property.

Investigators say Lane was banned from having a gun because of previous felony convictions.. He was arrested at the scene of the reported incident.

Troopers say Lane arrived there in a stolen vehicle entered into a national crime database by the Wyoming County (West Virginia) Sheriff’s Department. According to WVSP, Lane will face a grand larceny charge in Wyoming County.

Lane was taken to the South Central Regional Jail.

