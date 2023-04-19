Man arrested after shots-fired incident at car dealership

Man arrested after shots-fired incident at car dealership
Man arrested after shots-fired incident at car dealership(West Virginia State Police)
By Eric Fossell
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:03 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man faces charges for allegedly firing a gun after arriving at a Kanawha County car dealership in a stolen vehicle, West Virginia State Police say.

Troopers say the “shots fired” incident was reported around 2 p.m. Monday in the Cabin Creek area.

David Lane, 40, of Brenton, West Virginia, is charged with wanton endangerment, prohibited person in possession of a firearm, destruction of property, and receiving/transferring stolen property.

Investigators say Lane was banned from having a gun because of previous felony convictions.. He was arrested at the scene of the reported incident.

Troopers say Lane arrived there in a stolen vehicle entered into a national crime database by the Wyoming County (West Virginia) Sheriff’s Department. According to WVSP, Lane will face a grand larceny charge in Wyoming County.

Lane was taken to the South Central Regional Jail.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Destiny Somersall
West Virginia woman pleads guilty to trafficking teen to elderly man
Gov. Justice issues proclamation banning outdoor burning
Monongalia County Schools
Mon County Schools will end school year earlier than expected
Authorities ID man found in water treatment plant’s waste tank
Benjamin Wood
Man charged with attempted murder after police stand-off

Latest News

Mon. Co BOE
Monongalia County Schools sees uptick in Safe Schools cases
More women to file suit in WVSP hidden camera case
More women to sue W.Va. State Police for hidden camera system
Kayla Smith's Tuesday Evening Forecast | April 18, 2023
Kayla Smith's Tuesday Evening Forecast | April 18, 2023
Harrison County family receives help from baseball league after house fire
It’s been a difficult month for Cindy Grinder and her family.
Family receives help from baseball league after house fire