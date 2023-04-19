Memorial ceremony held for victims of child abuse

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - April is National Child Abuse Awareness Month; Wednesday local organizations were recognized for their efforts on that front.

Harrison County’s Partners in Prevention were given a special proclamation by the Harrison County Commission Wednesday morning. It recognized the coalition’s efforts in keeping children safe.

The director of Hero’s Haven Child Advocacy Center, Patty Saunders, says they help child survivors of abuse and give them resources and other forms of aid.

“And just someone to listen to them, and go to court with them, we try to meet as a team to make sure we can provide as many services as we can for those children,” said Saunders.

Later in the afternoon, the group held a memorial ceremony for victims of child abuse by planting a tree and releasing doves at the Bridgeport Fire Department on Jerry Dove Drive.

A tree will be planted outside a local fire department every April to remember the children lost to abuse.

Saunders says the birch tree represents hope with new beginnings and the doves bring peace.

“You know we’ll never forget those children, but they will always be in our minds and we will always remember them -- especially now when we see a white bird we will always think of them,” said Saunders.

Other members of the community, especially those who also work to protect children, were present.

Harrison County Prosecutor Rachel Romano was one of the event speakers and says how she admires the dedication of people like Saunders.

“They have huge hearts, they have patience, they have bravery, and the work they do for our community on behalf of our children it’s just invaluable,” said Romano. “They’re underappreciated because so many people don’t know what they do and hopefully don’t have to use their service, but for those of us who do know what they do, we’re very appreciative and thankful for them.”

The advocacy center provides a safe space for children in Harrison, Taylor, Doddridge, and Barbour counties.

Saunders says prevention is the first step to helping these children and urges people who suspect a child is being abused to reach out to law enforcement and CPS hotlines -- it can save a child’s life.

