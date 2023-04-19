Memorial services underway for W.Va. Division of Forestry worker

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ/WDTV) - Memorial services for a West Virginia Division of Forestry worker who died while helping with a forest fire response near Montgomery will take place on Wednesday.

Cody J. Mullens, 28, of Mount Hope, was fatally injured by a falling tree while fighting the fire last Thursday, officials said.

The incident happened at Armstrong Creek, which is off state Route 61 near Montgomery in Fayette County.

Services will be at the Summersville Armory and Convention Center in Nicholas County with burial to follow at the West Virginia Memorial Gardens in Calvin.

Gov. Jim Justice issued a proclamation on Tuesday ordering all United States and West Virginia flags at the Capitol Complex and all state-owned facilities in Fayette County be displayed at half-staff to honor Mullens.

The proclamation reads in part: “All West Virginians mourn the tragic loss of this brave son who gave his life to protect and save people in emergency situations, and sympathy on their behalf is extended to his loved ones, his many friends, members of the West Virginia Division of Forestry family with whom he served faithfully and honorably, and to all those who knew and loved him.”

39-year-old David Bass has been charged with four counts of felony wildland arson and one count of felony murder.

Several of Mullens’ friends and family said his kindness radiated from him and that he put those he cared for above all else.

