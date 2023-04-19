Monongalia County Schools sees uptick in Safe Schools cases

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Monongalia County Schools Safe Schools Director Adam Henkins presented to the Board of Education about some problems they have noticed within their schools.

This year there had been 48 referrals to the Safe Schools committee. This exceeded the previous referral high of 35.

“It doesn’t mean that an expulsion has occurred. It just means we gave them the due process through that,” he explained.

Henkins told the board he felt the biggest problem they faced was drug possession, specifically vapes.

“Many times, they look like a little thumb drive that you would put into your computer. They’re able to put in their hands or in their pockets. You can very rarely see them, but they are very accessible by taking hits on them all the time,” he said.

Henkins told the board the Safe Schools team wanted to work with them to update their policies regarding how to handle the vaping problem.

Henkins added a big concern they have is they don’t know what may be in the vapes kids are using.

He said this year they had eight students taken to the hospital in incidents related to vaping.

The board was in agreement with Henkins to start working on policy changes to attack the problem.

