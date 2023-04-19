Police departments participate in K9 trailing scent training

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -Paul Coley is the CEO of Scent Evidence K9.

He came to West Virginia from Tallahassee, for the second time, to do trailing scent training with police departments in Morgantown.

Handlers were taking turns hiding and having the dogs track them from their scent with a scent preservation kit.

Coley said the kit’s were designed to help find missing people.

He said each kit comes with a glass jar, gauze pad, and individual wipes that you place in the jar. This way teams have an uncontaminated scent article they can use to find someone.

“Please get one, get it collected, and store it. I hope you never use it, but if you need it, it makes these teams so much more valuable, and gives them a chance to bring your loved one home much faster.”

Coley said the scent kit can last over 10 years.

Sergeant Aaron Huyett is a K9 handler at the Granville Police Department.

He said one of the things they’re specializing in is at-risk children and adults that have a higher risk of walking off.

“We’re asking these dogs and training them to say hey that if we use these pre-collected scent kits, that Paul provided us as part as the federal funding, we have a much higher chance of being able to locate your loved one, because we have a scent that was directly from them.”

Coley said that having a contaminated scent with multiple odors on it could cause the K9 to follow the wrong scent.

He said this training is important not only the K9′s but the handlers too. So that they’re both prepared if they need to track a missing person.

“Intense training helps responses and deployments success greatly improve. So, having the opportunity to work through real life training scenarios is extremely important.”

Sgt. Huyett said if you would like to get a kit you can call the Granville Police Department to get a free one.

