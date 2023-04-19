Ronald Perry Harris, 77, a former resident of Belington, and more recently, a resident of Stonerise River Oaks Nursing Facility in Clarksburg, passed from this life Tuesday morning, April 18, 2023, at the nursing home. Ronald was born Tuesday, June 25, 1946, in Elkins, a son of the late Harry Jones Harris, Sr. and Ruth M. Daniels Harris. On October 20, 1967, in Oakland, Md., he was married to the former Sue Ellen Hutzell who survives. They had celebrated fifty-five years of marriage. Also left to cherish Ronald’s memory is one daughter, Angela Marie McCloud and husband, Danny, of Weston, two grandsons, Nathan D. McCloud and husband, Zane Dixon, of Reno, NV, and Jeremy R. McCloud of Weston, two brothers, Richard L. Harris and Donald L. Harris and wife, Linda, one sister, Nancy R. Pingley, all of Elkins, one sister-in-law, Helen Powell Harris of Akron, OH, two brothers-in-law Roger E. Hutzell and wife, Sandra of Beverly, Wayne Goldworthy of St. Petersburg, FL, one sister-in-law, Darlene Stevens Hutzell of Buckhannon, and several nieces and nephews. Preceding Ronald in death besides his parents were his in-laws, Harvey Hutzell, Jr. and Reta Tacy Hutzell, one brother, Harry Jones Harris, Jr. three sisters in law, Joyce Fluharty Harris, Janie Ruth Hutzell Goldworthy, and Julie Lynne Hutzell, two brothers-in-law, James M. Hutzell and Willard Pingley, and one niece, Michelle Harris Taylor. Ronald graduated from Elkins High School VO Tech Program in 1964. He was a veteran of the United States Army having served in Cam Ranh Bay, South Vietnam. He was employed at Metalab-Labcraft for twenty-three years until the plant closed in 1989. Ronald Perry Harris was a direct descendent of Simeon Harris , a Revolutionary War soldier who was commemorated by D.A.R. Simeon also founded the Primitive Baptist Church at Meadowville in 1795. Mr. Harris requested no funeral or memorial services which will be honored. He requested that his remains be cremated. Interment of his cremated remains will be at Mountain State Memorial Gardens where full military honors will be conducted by members of the H.W. Daniels Post #29, American Legion, Tygarts Valley Post #3647, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and the WV Honor Guard. The Randolph Funeral Home and Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements for Ronald Perry Harris. Send online condolences to the family at www.therandolphfuneralhome.com.

