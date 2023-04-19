Video shows former Nicholas County bus driver driving while allegedly intoxicated

Video shows former Nicholas County school bus driver intoxicated behind the wheel
By Joseph Payton
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - In March, a Nicholas County bus driver was fired after being arrested on DUI charges.

The Nicholas County Board of Education said, on March 8, an aide with the school district called the West Virginia State Police to report bus driver Casey Dodrill after the aide noticed Dodrill was allegedly driving erratically while taking students home from Richwood High School and Gauley River Elementary.

According to the criminal complaint, a teacher’s aide called to report an incident where Dodrill nearly crashed Nicholas County School Bus 134. The complaint said Dodrill allegedly drove the bus off the road and almost failed to recover.

WSAZ obtained video that shows Dodrill on his afternoon bus route. Tap on the video link for the full story.

