Warm, sunny weather until the weekend!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will be warmer than the past few days, and skies will be clear and sunny. Tomorrow will be warmer still, but as for how long the warm, clear weather will last, find out in the video above!

A warm air mass, helped in part by an upper-level ridge out in the Great Plains, will bring warm, dry air into our region over the next few days. On the one hand, this means our region will be dry for the next few days, which increases the risk of fires getting out of control. So our region is still under an outdoor fire ban until conditions improve. On the other hand, skies will be mostly clear today, with west-southwest winds of 5-10 mph, and highs in the mid-70s. Even tonight will be nice, with mostly clear skies and lows in the 50s. Tomorrow will be warmer still, with highs in the mid-80s, well above average for mid-April. On the bright side, skies will still be clear tomorrow afternoon, so tomorrow will be nice. Then a cold front will push close to West Virginia on Friday, resulting in mostly cloudy skies on that day. With temperatures in the low-80s, however, Friday is still not that bad. Then during the early-morning hours on Saturday, another cold front will lift into our region, bringing widespread showers, and even a few heavier showers, during the morning and afternoon hours. This may interrupt your morning commute, so you may want to give yourself extra time on the roads. Then the line of rain leaves during the evening hours, but scattered showers and cool air will continue pushing through Saturday night. Skies will still be cloudy on Sunday, but the biggest change will be that temperatures will only reach the low-50s, due to cool air flowing into our region. Temperatures will stay in the 50s for the first half of next week and warm up into the 60s towards the latter half, and all the while, our region will stay dry for most of next week. In short, today and tomorrow will be warm and sunny, the weekend will be rainy, and next week will be cool.

And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Today: Sunny skies. High: 75.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies. Low: 50.

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies. Southwest winds of 10-15 mph. High: 87.

Friday: Partly cloudy skies. Southwest winds of 10-15 mph. High: 83.

