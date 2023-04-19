W.Va. man pleads guilty to stealing $150K from volunteer fire dept.

WHEELING, W.Va (WDTV) - A West Virginia man pleaded guilty on Wednesday to stealing $150,000 from a volunteer fire department.

46-year-old Daniel Keener, of Wellsburg, told federal authorities he used his position as treasurer of the Bethany Pike Volunteer Fire Department to divert funds from the department’s bank accounts for his personal use over a five-year period.

Authorities say he used the stolen money to purchase concert tickets, jewelry, make payments on personal credit cards, and pay for a family member’s educational expenses.

“Mr. Keener abused the trust placed in him by his colleagues at the fire department and now he must pay the consequences,” said United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld.

Keener pleaded guilty in federal court to one count of wire fraud. He faces up to 20 years in federal prison and must make $150,000 in restitution.

A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated the case with assistance from The West Virginia State Auditor’s Office assisted.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jarod Douglas is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government.

U.S. Magistrate Judge James P. Mazzone presided over the case.

