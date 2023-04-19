WVU’s annual Gold-Blue spring game scheduled for this weekend
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia University’s annual Gold-Blue spring football game is scheduled for this weekend.
The game will be on Saturday, April 22 at 1 p.m. at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Gates open at noon.
Game tickets are still available for $10 each and can be purchased online here or by calling 1-800-WVU GAME.
WVU students will be admitted free by showing their valid student ID at the stadium gates upon entry.
A portion of the proceeds from the Gold-Blue Game once again will benefit WVU Medicine Children’s.
The Mountaineers are coming off a disappointing 5-7 record, ranking them 9th in the BIG 12.
The game will be televised live on ESPN+.
