WVU’s annual Gold-Blue spring game scheduled for this weekend

FILE PHOTO of 2022's Gold-Blue Spring Game(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia University’s annual Gold-Blue spring football game is scheduled for this weekend.

The game will be on Saturday, April 22 at 1 p.m. at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Gates open at noon.

Game tickets are still available for $10 each and can be purchased online here or by calling 1-800-WVU GAME.

WVU students will be admitted free by showing their valid student ID at the stadium gates upon entry.

A portion of the proceeds from the Gold-Blue Game once again will benefit WVU Medicine Children’s.

The Mountaineers are coming off a disappointing 5-7 record, ranking them 9th in the BIG 12.

The game will be televised live on ESPN+.

