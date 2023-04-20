Authorities investigating several cell phone thefts, fraud

(Pixabay)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Morgantown Police Department is investigating several incidents of theft and fraud involving cell phones and mobile payment apps.

In some instances, authorities say cell phones have been stolen as victims were talking or texting on them.

However, in other cases, suspects ask victims to borrow their phones to make the call. Once the suspect has the victim’s phone, authorities say they use a mobile payment app, such as Venmo or PayPal, to send a payment to another account.

The MPD says to not share your phone with strangers and to utilize the phone’s auto-locking features and enhanced security settings, such as passcodes or facial identification, for mobile payment apps.

Because of the recent incidents, West Virginia University has issued a community notice to ensure student and employee safety..

“To prevent this kind of theft and fraud, we advise members of the University community to be aware of their surroundings at all times and avoid sharing their phones with strangers,” WVU Police Department Chief Sherry St. Clair said.

