Clarksburg Farmers Market announces opening date

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Board of Directors for the Clarksburg Farmers Market has announced its opening date.

The opening date for the market will be Friday, May 13 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the Tractor Supply parking lot on Emily Drive.

The farmers market will then run through mid-October.

Officials are planning a special event for the opening day with a ribbon cutting by Clarksburg Mayor James Marino and music from a local musician.

A special event is also being planned for the Mother’s Day market, including a free kids activity of planting a flower for a special gift for their mother.

The committee is working with the Clarksburg Public Library to set up a booth where the children can select a vase and flower and follow the entire process of planting the flower.

The library will be supplying a children’s book for each participant. Local Clarksburg businesses are supporting this project by donating items needed for the children’s activity.

