Community shows up for 2-year-olds biker-themed party

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - “Every time before he goes to sleep this is no exaggeration, he goes vroom vroom,” Kiana Turner.

Vroom vroom is exactly what 2-year-old Koah heard of Morgantown as 70 bikers surprised him for his two fast and furious birthday party.

“I was talking to my mom one day and we kind of just were like how cool would it be if his dad and a couple of friends rode their motorcycles passed because we went to Harley Davidson, and they were all lined up outside the store and he just loved it so I was like let’s do a little parade,” Kiana Turner.

The Facebook post received more than 400 shares and Koah’s mom Kiana says when Koah saw all the motorcycles, he was shocked but ready to ride.

“I think that he was in shock when the bikers came to park, he jumped in the middle of them I truly believe that he thought he was on one of the big bikes,” Kiana Turner.

The parade was such a hit that restaurants nearby even joined in on the fun.

“Saberton station did specials for the bikers if they wanted to come after they could and it was called the Koah special and it’s just crazy how all this came together,” Kiana Turner.

Kiana says she couldn’t be more thankful to live in a community that supports each other.

“I literally started crying it was so overwhelmingly emotional to see all these people who came together to let my two-year-old watch them ride and I know Koah will never forget it,” Kiana Turner.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.